Chiropractic
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

David Williams, CH is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. 

David Williams works at Back Care Chiropractic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Back Care Chiropractic
    2375 S Jones Blvd Ste 16, Las Vegas, NV 89146 (702) 222-9066
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 01, 2015
    Dr. Williams is also friendly and helpful. He always patient with all my questions. I have no problems getting appointments last minute. Great Dr.
    BRIGITTE in Las Vegas, NV — Oct 01, 2015
    About David Williams, CH

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1326198482
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Williams, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    David Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Williams works at Back Care Chiropractic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on David Williams’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed David Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

