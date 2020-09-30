Dr. David Wheeler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wheeler, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Wheeler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Apex Psychological and Consulting Services Pllc6733 Fairview Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 451-1037
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
It's hard to trust a person. It's especially hard when you get to a point in your life where you realize that it's time to take stock of your wounds, confusion, anger. To this point, Dr. Wheeler is like any other person; a stranger. I might add that he's a posh stranger, and it's not especially easy for me to just tell him what is hurting my heart, sometimes. Now, I'll tell you how he stands out. If you are courageous, and can be honest about what issues are shutting down your life, he will give you tremendous insight. If I had to make a comparison, I would say that I have gone in there and thrown word salad at him. He will turn around and offer some point I would have never considered, and it's like the mental equivalent of turning on your high beams when you're driving on a dark night. Maybe next time, you won't suffer the emotional equivalent of crashing into that moose you didn't see when you were driving blind. It just gets easier from there.
About Dr. David Wheeler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790724284
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Tech
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.