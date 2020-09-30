See All Clinical Psychologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. David Wheeler, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Wheeler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Wheeler works at Apex Psychological and Consulting Services Pllc in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Psychological and Consulting Services Pllc
    6733 Fairview Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 451-1037
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Wheeler, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790724284
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Virginia Tech
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wheeler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler works at Apex Psychological and Consulting Services Pllc in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wheeler’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

