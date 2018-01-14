See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. David Weinstock, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
Dr. David Weinstock, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Weinstock works at Forensic Counseling & Evaluations in Scottsdale, AZ.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forensic Counseling & Evaluations
    8350 E Raintree Dr Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 840-0400

Jan 14, 2018
If asked to write a review during my evaluation process, it would be lower. However this is the nature of forensic counseling. He is not there to validate during appts. His report validated my positions in our divorce and helped me gain my freedom from coercive controlling ex. He takes time to assure his report is in best interest of kids. His recommendations for decision making and parent behavior change (on both our parts) has greatly helped our high-needs son and daughter. Trust the process.
Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
1285719278
  • 1285719278
