Dr. Weck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Weck, DC
Overview
Dr. David Weck, DC is a Chiropractor in Schenectady, NY.
Dr. Weck works at
Locations
David Weck Dc PC1520 UNION ST, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 374-1155
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Weck based on a friends referral a few years ago. My son had scoliosis and I didn't want to put a body cast on him. Dr. Wecks recommendation worked so well and my son no longer has scoliosis. He is very knowledgeable and really seems to care to fix the root cause. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. David Weck, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1497836431
Dr. Weck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weck.
