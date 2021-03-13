David Waselkow Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Waselkow Jr
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Waselkow Jr is a Counselor in Chandler, AZ.
Locations
AZ Pain Doctors725 S Dobson Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 795-8700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
David is an incredibly insightful, patient, skilled and knowledgeable mental health provider. As a long time patient, I can attest to his gentle manner, sense of humor, and the breadth of creative tricks and tools that he employs in a way that invites one in and teaches without ever being pushy or condescending. David is able to change hats in the blink of an eye in order to provide what one needs in the moment - an amazing gift.
About David Waselkow Jr
- Counseling
- English
- 1407104078
Frequently Asked Questions
David Waselkow Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Waselkow Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Waselkow Jr works at
