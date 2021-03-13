See All Counselors in Chandler, AZ
David Waselkow Jr is a Counselor in Chandler, AZ. 

David Waselkow Jr works at AZ Pain Doctors in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AZ Pain Doctors
    725 S Dobson Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 795-8700
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Mar 13, 2021
    David is an incredibly insightful, patient, skilled and knowledgeable mental health provider. As a long time patient, I can attest to his gentle manner, sense of humor, and the breadth of creative tricks and tools that he employs in a way that invites one in and teaches without ever being pushy or condescending. David is able to change hats in the blink of an eye in order to provide what one needs in the moment - an amazing gift.
    Kim — Mar 13, 2021
    About David Waselkow Jr

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407104078
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Waselkow Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Waselkow Jr works at AZ Pain Doctors in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on David Waselkow Jr’s profile.

    David Waselkow Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with David Waselkow Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Waselkow Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Waselkow Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

