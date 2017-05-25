Dr. Warshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Warshaw, OD
Overview
Dr. David Warshaw, OD is an Optometrist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Warshaw works at
Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-0945702 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 795-5100
Ratings & Reviews
I started having vision problems and was able to get an immediate same day appointment. The Dr. has the latest technology and was about to diagnose that I needed to see retina specialist immediately. His staff went out of their way to refer us to the right specialist and ensured that they could get us in quickly and sent them as well as our primary care manager his findings. They all did a great job taking care of us.
About Dr. David Warshaw, OD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Warshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warshaw.
