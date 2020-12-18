David Viegas, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Viegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Viegas, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Viegas, LMHC is a Counselor in New Bedford, MA.
David Viegas works at
Locations
D.B.A. Mending Minds Counseling52 Brigham St Ste 5, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 993-8332
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
David has been of great help to me during a difficult time of life. He approaches problems with wisdom and good humor, and from a wide range of psychological and philosophical disciplines .
About David Viegas, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Portuguese
NPI: 1134442296
Education & Certifications
- Arbour Counseling Services
- Clark University
Frequently Asked Questions
David Viegas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Viegas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Viegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Viegas works at
David Viegas speaks Portuguese.
2 patients have reviewed David Viegas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Viegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Viegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Viegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.