David Vercel, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Overview

David Vercel, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

David Vercel works at Tucson Family Care -- Tucson , AZ in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tucson Family Care -- Tucson , AZ
    6624 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 818-8477
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2021
    Great visit with David Vercel. Very personable, very efficient. I am glad that I came here to get establish with him.
    — Mar 05, 2021
    About David Vercel, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225687023
    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Vercel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    David Vercel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Vercel works at Tucson Family Care -- Tucson , AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on David Vercel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed David Vercel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Vercel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Vercel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Vercel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

