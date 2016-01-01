Overview

Dr. David Van Pelt, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Van Pelt works at Applied Psychological Center, LLC in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.