Dr. David Tucker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tucker, OD
Overview
Dr. David Tucker, OD is an Optometrist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Tucker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare1748 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (844) 206-2796
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?
About Dr. David Tucker, OD
- Optometry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194790352
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.