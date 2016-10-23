Dr. David Thomas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Thomas, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Thomas, PHD is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whitford Thomas Group600 S Magnolia Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 872-8022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Myself, My Wife and My Teenage Daughter, have all been to see Dr. Thomas. He's a great listener and very perceptive regarding the "details" that bear examination in relationships that are having problems. Dr. Thomas helps you to, "step outside yourself" and examine YOUR behavior. He gives you the tools (and recommends books/readings) to get you thinking smarter and not so impulsive in family strife situations. No pressure, you visit him as you see fit, for your situation. Huge help to us.
About Dr. David Thomas, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1346438884
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.