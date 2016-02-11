See All Chiropractors in Robbinsville, NJ
Dr. David Swanekamp, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Swanekamp, DC is a Chiropractor in Robbinsville, NJ. 

Dr. Swanekamp works at Washington Wellness Center in Robbinsville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Wellness Center
    Washington Wellness Center
1005 Washington Blvd, Robbinsville, NJ 08691
(609) 426-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Cervical Decompression Therapy
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Acupuncture
Cervical Decompression Therapy
Degenerative Spine Disorders

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 11, 2016
    I've really enjoyed working with Dr. Swanekamp. He is always on time and has been very patient with me. I find the doctor to always take the time necessary for me to understand what he's doing and how it impacts my overall well being. What I like best is that the office is only five minutes from my house and they don't keep me waiting!
    mfleischner in Robbinsville, NJ — Feb 11, 2016
    About Dr. David Swanekamp, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English, Greek
    • 1679638241
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School

