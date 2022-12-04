See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
David Strout, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Strout, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

David Strout works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pima Heart & Vascular
    4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540
  2. 2
    Pima Heart & Vascular
    10350 E Drexel Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Stout seemed eager to make sure I don’t have a problem that medication is masking. Explained everything thoroughly.
    Rob — Dec 04, 2022
    About David Strout, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235433426
    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Strout, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Strout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Strout has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    David Strout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Strout works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on David Strout’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed David Strout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Strout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Strout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Strout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

