Dr. David Steiner, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. David Steiner, DC is a Chiropractor in Miramar, FL. 

Dr. Steiner works at Vip Medical Centers Inc in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vip Medical Centers Inc
    6161 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-4210
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 18, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Steiner by some friends who were cured by his technique. I had a bad case of tendonitis which lead me to do physical therapy, medication and others. Nothing really worked, so I decided to tried Dr. Steiner techniques based on the positive experience from some friends. He gave me a very clear and logical explanation of what the problem was, and where everything else failed, his techniques helped me a lot. This was 8 to 9 years ago, and since then every time I feel some pain I go back to a few adjustments, and every single time Dr. Steiner is spot on.
    Luiz Loureiro — May 18, 2021
    About Dr. David Steiner, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1609081074
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Steiner, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steiner works at Vip Medical Centers Inc in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Steiner’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

