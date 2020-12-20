Dr. David Sprenkel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sprenkel, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sprenkel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, PA.
Dr. Sprenkel works at
Locations
Bluestem Behavioral Health293 Pinney St, Rochester, PA 15074 Directions (724) 774-1404
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
David is the best. Always smiling, does not make you feel sick. He listens, guides me, and goes the extra mile to figure you out. Have never talked to anyone that I feel gets me and cares
About Dr. David Sprenkel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629179320
Dr. Sprenkel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprenkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprenkel works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprenkel.
