Dr. David Slebodnik, DC

Chiropractic
Dr. David Slebodnik, DC is a Chiropractor in Glendale, AZ. 

Dr. Slebodnik works at Chiropractic Office in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chiropractic Office
    5654 W Bell Rd Ste A, Glendale, AZ 85308 (602) 866-9111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • State Farm
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 27, 2019
    Dr. David is amazing! Not only is he extremely knowledgable and smart, he is also personable and listens to your concerns. I have never been to a chiropractor because I was honestly terrified, but my neck pain was becoming intolerable! I knew it was time to listen to my body. Dr. David gave me the BEST neck adjustment. He took the time to really talk me through what he was doing. I highly recommend Dr. David for all of your chiropractic needs!
    Navneet in Phoenix, AZ — Jan 27, 2019
    About Dr. David Slebodnik, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1811199144
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Slebodnik, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slebodnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slebodnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slebodnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slebodnik works at Chiropractic Office in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Slebodnik’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Slebodnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slebodnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slebodnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slebodnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

