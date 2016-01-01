See All Chiropractors in El Paso, TX
Dr. David Sime, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. David Sime, DC is a Chiropractor in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Sime works at Sime Chiropractic Clinic in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sime Chiropractic Clinic
    425 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 (915) 581-5745

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Car Accident Injuries
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    About Dr. David Sime, DC

    Specialties
    Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1043326895
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sime, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sime has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sime accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sime works at Sime Chiropractic Clinic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sime’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sime. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sime.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

