David Shelton, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Shelton, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

David Shelton works at University Of Louisville - Cardiology Associates in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U of L Physicians Cardiology Assoc
    118 Patriot Dr Ste 103, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 331-9503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About David Shelton, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669442562
    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Shelton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Shelton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    David Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Shelton works at University Of Louisville - Cardiology Associates in Bardstown, KY. View the full address on David Shelton’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed David Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Shelton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

