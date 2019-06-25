Dr. David Shapiro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shapiro, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shapiro, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
David A Shapiro Ph.d. PC1301 S 8th St Ste 301, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 Directions (719) 634-6887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Competent and professional, Responsive and efficient, Friendly and genuinely empathetic. An ideal interaction with a healthcare provider.
About Dr. David Shapiro, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1851499305
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice/OMT
