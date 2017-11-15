Dr. David Seaton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Seaton, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Seaton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Center for Lifestyle Change4222 E Camelback Rd Ste 230H, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 852-0911
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seaton is very kind and understanding. He has good insight on many subjects and genuintinely cares about his patients
About Dr. David Seaton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205959186
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.