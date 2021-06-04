Dr. David Scott, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scott, OD
Overview
Dr. David Scott, OD is an Optometrist in Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Eye Health Center LLC6004 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315 Directions (515) 287-0820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
I and a number of my friends and family members have been seeing Dr. Scott for over 30 years. He is very good at what he does. Eye don't know what I'll do if he retires... :-)
About Dr. David Scott, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1609874536
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.