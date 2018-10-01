Dr. David Rush, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rush, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rush, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marietta, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3901 Roswell Rd Ste 217, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 977-2967
-
2
Paul H Liebman MD PC155 Medical Way Ste D, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rush?
Amazing person! Kind, caring and effective.
About Dr. David Rush, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619937646
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rush has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.