Dr. David Rudolph, OD
Overview
Dr. David Rudolph, OD is an Optometrist in Levittown, PA.
Dr. Rudolph works at
Locations
Dr. Leon M. Rudolph Associates Inc.206 Willow Dr, Levittown, PA 19054 Directions (215) 945-0558
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My entire family has been going to Dr. Rudolph for decades.. He is Compassionate, explains everything and is just a very kind person!
About Dr. David Rudolph, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1821119108
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudolph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolph accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudolph works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.