David Roush, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Roush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Roush, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Roush, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Beavercreek Township, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2378 National Rd, Beavercreek Township, OH 45324 Directions (937) 879-7996
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Roush?
5 months. Could not have made it without him!!!
About David Roush, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1366593063
Frequently Asked Questions
David Roush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Roush accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Roush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed David Roush. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Roush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Roush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Roush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.