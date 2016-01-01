Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Richter, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Richter, PHD is a Psychologist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Richter works at
Locations
Pathways Consultants Inc.108 Mason St, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-7441
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Richter, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1518921931
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.