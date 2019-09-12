David Rice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Rice, MFT
Overview
David Rice, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irvine, CA.
Locations
- 1 14150 Culver Dr Ste 203, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 552-0275
Ratings & Reviews
David is especially thoughtful, wise, caring, and capable. He is an unusual gem
About David Rice, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1154582757
Frequently Asked Questions
