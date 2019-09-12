See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Irvine, CA
David Rice, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (12)
Overview

David Rice, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irvine, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    14150 Culver Dr Ste 203, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 552-0275

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 12, 2019
David is especially thoughtful, wise, caring, and capable. He is an unusual gem
Lisa — Sep 12, 2019
About David Rice, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154582757
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

David Rice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

David Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed David Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Rice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

