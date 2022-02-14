See All Chiropractors in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. David Reina, DC

Chiropractic
5 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Reina, DC is a Chiropractor in Temple Terrace, FL. 

Dr. Reina works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637
    South Tampa
    909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609
    Northdale
    3618 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618

  Tampa General Hospital

Back Disorders
Low Back Procedure
Back Disorders
Low Back Procedure

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 14, 2022
    I have suffered with unbalance and brain fog for 10 months since receiving my 1st pfizer cv19 injection. I saw an ENT as well as physical therapist with no improvement. I finally received help from Dr. Reina on my 1st visit! He has a neurology background and a gift for understanding symptoms as well as getting feedback and answers from his examination that allowed him to quickly start alleviating my balance issues. I finally had hope and felt like my normal self when I left his office. I was able to smile and feel joy for the 1st time in almost a year! My balance was great and my thinking was clear. He does not do the typical chiropractic adjustments and cookie cutter treatment. He truly cares about his patients and I highly recommend Dr. Reina.
    About Dr. David Reina, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1609873405
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Reina, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Reina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

