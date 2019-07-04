See All Chiropractors in Friendswood, TX
Dr. David Redding, DC

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. David Redding, DC is a Chiropractor in Friendswood, TX. 

Dr. Redding works at Robert Kratschmer, MD in Friendswood, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redding Chiropractic Inc
    308 E EDGEWOOD DR, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 992-4495

Jul 04, 2019
I first was seen by Dr. Redding 16 years ago and he has been my chiropractor off and on for over 16 years. He is an excellent chiropractor and has healed my back and neck. I too was told by doctors that I needed back surgery if I wanted to ever walk again and after my first visit with Dr. Redding I was walking that day. He had on his walls at the time signed autographs of famous people that he has helped. I'll never forget the poem and then letter that was on his wall about a small child that was healed by his adjustments.
Kelly G. — Jul 04, 2019
About Dr. David Redding, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770615890
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Redding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Redding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Redding works at Robert Kratschmer, MD in Friendswood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Redding’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redding.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

