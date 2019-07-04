Dr. Redding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Redding, DC
Overview
Dr. David Redding, DC is a Chiropractor in Friendswood, TX.
Dr. Redding works at
Locations
Redding Chiropractic Inc308 E EDGEWOOD DR, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 992-4495
Ratings & Reviews
I first was seen by Dr. Redding 16 years ago and he has been my chiropractor off and on for over 16 years. He is an excellent chiropractor and has healed my back and neck. I too was told by doctors that I needed back surgery if I wanted to ever walk again and after my first visit with Dr. Redding I was walking that day. He had on his walls at the time signed autographs of famous people that he has helped. I'll never forget the poem and then letter that was on his wall about a small child that was healed by his adjustments.
About Dr. David Redding, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1770615890
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redding.
