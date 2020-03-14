Dr. David Raffle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Raffle, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Raffle, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Raffle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David L. Raffle, PhD, Inc., A Psychological Corp.301 E Carmel Dr Ste E100, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (800) 450-9799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raffle?
Professional, caring, beyond helpful, knowledgeable, understanding, patient, KIND, and extremely helpful. Without Dr. Raffles support there is no say where my families life would be now. I am extremely grateful for him. Would highly recommend! I have never met a therapist as caring and one who went out of his way like this one. He is a gem of a human being!
About Dr. David Raffle, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1396979514
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raffle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raffle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raffle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raffle works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.