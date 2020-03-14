See All Neuropsychologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. David Raffle, PHD

Neuropsychology
Dr. David Raffle, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Carmel, IN. 

Dr. Raffle works at David L. Raffle, PhD, Inc., A Psychological Corp. in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    David L. Raffle, PhD, Inc., A Psychological Corp.
    301 E Carmel Dr Ste E100, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 450-9799

Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Amnesia
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Amnesia

Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Amnesia
Bipolar Disorder
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Concussion
Delusional Disorder
Dementia
Depression
Dyslexia
Geriatric Depression
Grief Therapy
Impaired Cognition
Memory Disorders
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Schizophrenia
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 14, 2020
    Professional, caring, beyond helpful, knowledgeable, understanding, patient, KIND, and extremely helpful. Without Dr. Raffles support there is no say where my families life would be now. I am extremely grateful for him. Would highly recommend! I have never met a therapist as caring and one who went out of his way like this one. He is a gem of a human being!
    Mar 14, 2020
    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1396979514
    Dr. David Raffle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raffle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raffle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raffle works at David L. Raffle, PhD, Inc., A Psychological Corp. in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Raffle’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

