David Quraishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Quraishi, FNP-BC
Overview
David Quraishi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
David Quraishi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anasazi Internal Medicine PC3815 E Bell Rd Ste 4100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 494-5040
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Quraishi?
Very professional, and willing to listen. Explinations of treatment and causes of problems were very clear and helpful Willing to spend time with patient..
About David Quraishi, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982124574
Frequently Asked Questions
David Quraishi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Quraishi works at
2 patients have reviewed David Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Quraishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.