Dr. David Prince, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Prince, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Glenoaks Hospital/Il

Dr. Prince works at David Prince Psy.D, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ahwatukee Office Plaza
    11011 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 940-1104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Depression

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysgraphia Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Our teen loves Dr. Prince. He does need to reschedule a lot which can be frustrating. However the office manager (Joanne) communicates well with us. She is excellent and very friendly. Overall great experience
    — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Prince, PSY.D
    About Dr. David Prince, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659382489
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Glenoaks Hospital/Il
    Internship
    • Porter-Stark Hospital/Valparaiso, In
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Prince, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prince has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prince works at David Prince Psy.D, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Prince’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince.

