Dr. David Popkin, DC

Chiropractic
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Popkin, DC is a Chiropractor in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Life

Dr. Popkin works at Quantum Wellness Center in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Quantum Wellness Center
    Quantum Wellness Center
1261 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33324
(954) 370-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acupuncture
Acute Bronchitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acupuncture
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Scoliosis
Airborne Allergies
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
Allergic Reactions to Medications
Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Attention Problems
Auditory Processing Disorders
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Sprain
Bell's Palsy
Bicep Injuries
Bone Disorders
Bone Loss
Breathing Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain Management
Diet Counseling
Disruptive Behavior Disorders
Electrical Stimulation
Exercise Counseling
Fibromyalgia
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Lower Back Injuries
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Nutritional Counseling
Pain Management
Physical Therapy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Skin Allergy
Sports Injuries
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy
Whiplash
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. David Popkin, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689760142
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Life
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Popkin, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popkin works at Quantum Wellness Center in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Popkin’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Popkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

