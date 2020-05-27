See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. David Pifer, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Pifer, OD

Optometry
5 (434)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Pifer, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Pifer works at Uptown Vision of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jessica Conley, OD
Dr. Jessica Conley, OD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Quackenbush, OD
Dr. Michael Quackenbush, OD
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD
Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD
8 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Uptown Vision of Chattanooga
    629 Market St Ste 115, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 265-4306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Allergy Testing
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Avesis
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Opticare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 434 ratings
    Patient Ratings (434)
    5 Star
    (398)
    4 Star
    (28)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pifer?

    May 27, 2020
    Have been with Dr. Pifer for almost 20 years. Highly recommend.
    — May 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Pifer, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Pifer, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pifer to family and friends

    Dr. Pifer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pifer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Pifer, OD.

    About Dr. David Pifer, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144333733
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Clayton Eye Center - Morrow, GA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Pifer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pifer works at Uptown Vision of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pifer’s profile.

    434 patients have reviewed Dr. Pifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Pifer, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.