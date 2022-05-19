Overview

Dr. David Pickrell, OD is an Optometrist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UAB.



Dr. Pickrell works at Cheaha Eye Associates, PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Talladega, AL and Mc Calla, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.