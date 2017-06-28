See All Chiropractors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. David Peer, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Peer, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Peer, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Peer works at New Mexico Chiropractic Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    N. Mex. Chiropractic Center PC
    10555 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 30 Bldg 1, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 299-6622
  2. 2
    Peer Chiropractic Inc.
    7520 Montgomery Blvd NE Bldg D10, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 888-9616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Electrical Stimulation
Fibromyalgia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Electrical Stimulation
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peer?

    Jun 28, 2017
    I had my first visit with Dr. Peer this afternoon. What a difference he made in my lower back in just one visit. I wish I had gone to him sooner. He looked at my MRI results, listened carefully to my complaints about my problem, clearly explained what is wrong with my lower spine and right hip and what he's going to do to correct everything. I am truly impressed. I am doing my happy dance. I haven't felt this good in a very long time.
    Geraldine Borlin in Albuquerque, NM — Jun 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Peer, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Peer, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peer to family and friends

    Dr. Peer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Peer, DC.

    About Dr. David Peer, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427099381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Peer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peer works at New Mexico Chiropractic Center in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Peer’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Peer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Peer, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.