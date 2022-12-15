David Patterson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Patterson, PA-C
Overview
David Patterson, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in White Oak, PA.
David Patterson works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak1220 Lincoln Way Ste 101, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 385-4070Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Patterson?
Met with David for a dermatological exam. Great person. Listened to my concerns; treated what needed to be treated, took a biopsy, and set up a schedule for Forman excision.
About David Patterson, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1073553525
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
David Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with David Patterson using Healthline FindCare.
David Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Patterson works at
173 patients have reviewed David Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Patterson.
