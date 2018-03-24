Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Parker, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Parker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Winter Park, FL.

Locations
David R Parker Phd Plc1133 Louisiana Ave Ste 207, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 574-8763
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parker is the best. He is straightforward and if you are honest you will get great results.
About Dr. David Parker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174695431
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
