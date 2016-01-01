David Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Parker, PSY
Overview
David Parker, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
David Parker works at
Locations
-
1
David Parker Pllc85 5th Ave Ste 920, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 675-1929
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Parker?
About David Parker, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003867490
Frequently Asked Questions
David Parker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Parker works at
7 patients have reviewed David Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.