David Paad, CNM

Midwifery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Paad, CNM is a Midwife in Hanover, MD. 

David Paad works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Hanover, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Women's Health Hanover
    7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260
  2. 2
    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 06, 2022
Dr. David delivered my daughter. He was so kind and very educational. He explains everything. He made me feel very comfortable. Such a great experience. Thank you and your student who had the privilege of my daughter being his first hands on delivery!! THANK YOU!!
Kim and Justin — Oct 06, 2022
Photo: David Paad, CNM
About David Paad, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447215512
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

David Paad, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Paad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

David Paad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

David Paad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed David Paad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Paad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Paad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Paad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

