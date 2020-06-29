See All Physicians Assistants in Olympia, WA
David Overton, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

David Overton, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

David Overton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Olympia, WA. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine.

David Overton works at Advanced Pain Care of Olympia, WA in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Institute of Olympia Inc. Ps.
    300 Lilly Rd NE Ste C, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 438-2207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Auriculotherapy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Auriculotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Auriculotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Overton?

    Jun 29, 2020
    Dr Overton is simply the best, I seriously disagree with the negative reviews because Dr O, is actually a Dr WHO DOES LISTEN TO YOU. He had me do a sleep study & found i stop breathing i had no idea it CAN AFFECT YOUR PAIN LEVELS i am looking forward to getting the cpap & seeing the results from it. Dr. O is a caring Dr. He is different than other pain Dr's ive seen in 10 yrs let me tell you HE IS NOT NASTY MEAN OR RUDE HE IS IN FACT THE BEST P.M.D. I HAVE BEEN TO IN 10 YRS. The book he asked me to get & read does have alot of good information. You can be honest with Dr Overton, he is compassionate, the lady at the front desk Mrs. T helped me to comply with the sleep study cause she herself has gone through it, that helped me to be for it & not aginst trying im greatful cause i didnt know i have another serious problem of stopping breathing Dr O just saved my life far as im concerned & i am greatful he is my Dr. THANK YOU DR OVERTON, GOD BLESS YOU & THE STAFF !
    McCloskey — Jun 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Overton, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with David Overton, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Overton to family and friends

    David Overton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Overton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Overton, PA-C.

    About David Overton, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851307003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Evergreen State College/Olympia, Wa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Overton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Overton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Overton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Overton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Overton works at Advanced Pain Care of Olympia, WA in Olympia, WA. View the full address on David Overton’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed David Overton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Overton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Overton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Overton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Overton, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.