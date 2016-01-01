David Orvin, LISW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Orvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Orvin, LISW
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Orvin, LISW is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC.
David Orvin works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Orvin?
About David Orvin, LISW
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1700940814
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
David Orvin accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with David Orvin using Healthline FindCare.
David Orvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Orvin works at
David Orvin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with David Orvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Orvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Orvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.