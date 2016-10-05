Dr. David O'Connell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David O'Connell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David O'Connell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. O'Connell works at
Locations
-
1
St Christopher Inc2800 San Mateo Blvd NE Ste 107, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 821-1146
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connell?
Dr. O'Connell is AMAZING. He is so intelligent and enlightened. Being around him is so calming and fun. I would recommend him to anyone serious about changing their psychological patterns and life.
About Dr. David O'Connell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902939366
Education & Certifications
- Lock Haven University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.