David Nielson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Nielson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

David Nielson works at Neuroscience Associates in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neuroscience Associates
    1825 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7367
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Neuroscience Associates - Boise
    6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 400, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7366
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • West Valley Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About David Nielson, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1124393939
    Education & Certifications

    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
