David Nelson, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Nelson, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Nelson, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gary, IN. They graduated from Purdue Calumet University.
David Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Gary4900 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408 Directions (219) 268-3997
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Nelson?
About David Nelson, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1922302140
Education & Certifications
- Purdue Calumet University
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with David Nelson using Healthline FindCare.
David Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Nelson works at
David Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with David Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.