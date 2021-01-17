Dr. David Mruz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mruz, DC
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Mruz, DC is a Chiropractor in Taylors, SC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Sherman College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
-
1
Eastside Chiropractic PA3014 Wade Hampton Blvd Ste B, Taylors, SC 29687 Directions (864) 292-6777Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday2:00pm - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 10:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The care Dr. Mruz provides for me is unmatched by any other chiropractor I've been to. I had a herniated disc injury in my lower back that left me unable to sit or stand and I was taking really heavy duty pain medicine just to get through the pain every day. What orthopedic doctors, physical therapy, and multiple ESI's could not fix, Dr. Mruz fixed in a handful of weeks. He gives a comprehensive evaluation that you can understand and tells you exactly what he will do for a certain amount of time. He will not string you along and he will deliver results!! The office is comfy and the staff is very knowledgeable as well. When you visit Eastside chiropractic rest assured you are in capable hands. HIGHLY recommend.
- Chiropractic
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023076486
- Sherman College Of Chiropractic
Dr. Mruz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mruz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mruz speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Mruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mruz.
