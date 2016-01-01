Dr. David Morse, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Morse, DC
Dr. David Morse, DC is a Chiropractor in Lake City, FL.
Dr. Morse works at
Morse Chiropractic444 SW ALACHUA AVE, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 243-9928
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1437147261
Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
