Dr. David Morrison, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. David Morrison, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Locations
- 1 509 Marin St Ste 229, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 368-8376
Ratings & Reviews
This is truly his gift. He’s a wonderful man who is incredibly successful at getting results, helping clients with practical application of new tools/skills. He is able to identify the specific challenge/behavior/disability/clinical diagnoses the client is dealing with and quickly gets to work with the client and family. He is fair with pricing and has been available to us after hours when there was a serious need. We consider him an incredibly valuable resource to our family.
About Dr. David Morrison, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003137654
Frequently Asked Questions
