Overview

Dr. David Morrison, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    509 Marin St Ste 229, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (805) 368-8376

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
This is truly his gift. He’s a wonderful man who is incredibly successful at getting results, helping clients with practical application of new tools/skills. He is able to identify the specific challenge/behavior/disability/clinical diagnoses the client is dealing with and quickly gets to work with the client and family. He is fair with pricing and has been available to us after hours when there was a serious need. We consider him an incredibly valuable resource to our family.
Aleasha in Westlake Village , CA — Feb 03, 2019
Photo: Dr. David Morrison, PSY.D
About Dr. David Morrison, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003137654
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.

