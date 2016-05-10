Dr. David Mitchell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mitchell, DC
Dr. David Mitchell, DC is a Chiropractor in Waterford, MI. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Mitchell works at
White Lake Chiropratic6929 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 698-6920
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mitchell is an awesome chiropractor !!!!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1528169224
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Michigan State University
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
