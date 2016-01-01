David McMillian, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David McMillian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David McMillian, LPC
Overview
David McMillian, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA.
David McMillian works at
Locations
The Center for Therapy/ McMillian Counseling Services8730 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 227-9002
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About David McMillian, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1477614840
Frequently Asked Questions
David McMillian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David McMillian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David McMillian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed David McMillian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David McMillian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David McMillian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David McMillian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.