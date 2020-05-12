See All Psychologists in Newtown, PA
Dr. David McGalliard, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. David McGalliard, PHD is a Psychologist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. McGalliard works at TLC Associates, Newtown, PA in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    TLC Associates
    54 Friends Ln Ste 114, Newtown, PA 18940

  St. Mary Medical Center

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    May 12, 2020
    He is absolutely the best therapist. If you are lucky enough to speak with him you will never want to see anyone else. Hes insightful, compassionate, and extremely intelligent. If more therapists were like him, the world would be a better place.
    Ashley — May 12, 2020
    Psychology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1861554578
    University of Mississippi
    Marlboro College VT
