Dr. David McGalliard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGalliard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McGalliard, PHD
Overview
Dr. David McGalliard, PHD is a Psychologist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. McGalliard works at
Locations
-
1
TLC Associates54 Friends Ln Ste 114, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-9742
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGalliard?
He is absolutely the best therapist. If you are lucky enough to speak with him you will never want to see anyone else. Hes insightful, compassionate, and extremely intelligent. If more therapists were like him, the world would be a better place.
About Dr. David McGalliard, PHD
- Psychology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861554578
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Marlboro College VT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGalliard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGalliard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGalliard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGalliard works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGalliard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGalliard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGalliard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGalliard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.